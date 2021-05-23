Flamingo (FLM) Reaches Market Cap of $69.33 Million

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 22nd. During the last seven days, Flamingo has traded down 43.9% against the U.S. dollar. Flamingo has a total market capitalization of $69.33 million and $23.95 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flamingo coin can now be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00001237 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Flamingo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002679 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00060368 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.63 or 0.00413699 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.67 or 0.00194423 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003841 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $319.64 or 0.00855194 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Flamingo Profile

Flamingo’s launch date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance. The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Buying and Selling Flamingo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flamingo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flamingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flamingo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.