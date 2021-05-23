Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FLXN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Flexion Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.60.

NASDAQ FLXN opened at $8.46 on Wednesday. Flexion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $14.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.70.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts predict that Flexion Therapeutics will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions in the United States. The company offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain.

