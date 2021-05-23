Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Analysts expect Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) to announce $1.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.00 billion and the highest is $1.01 billion. Flowers Foods reported sales of $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full year sales of $4.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Flowers Foods.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLO. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Flowers Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. 63.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FLO opened at $24.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.09. Flowers Foods has a fifty-two week low of $21.55 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.07%.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

