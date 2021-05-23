Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.31 Billion

Analysts forecast that Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) will announce $3.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Fluor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.24 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.38 billion. Fluor reported sales of $4.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fluor will report full year sales of $13.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.97 billion to $13.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $14.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.99 billion to $14.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fluor.

Get Fluor alerts:

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. Fluor’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.22) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FLR shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 286.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,523,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095,248 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,164,000. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,584,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,963,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $368,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 5,891.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,041,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLR stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $17.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,249,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,978,460. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.25 and a 200-day moving average of $19.03. Fluor has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $25.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 2.92.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fluor (FLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.