Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.500-0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.590. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Fluor stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $17.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,249,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,978,460. Fluor has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $25.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 2.92.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.22) EPS. Fluor’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fluor will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FLR shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.67.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

