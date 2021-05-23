Flux One Day Trading Volume Tops $293,464.00 (FLUX)

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 32.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 23rd. Flux has a total market capitalization of $16.47 million and approximately $293,464.00 worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Flux has traded down 61.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.11 or 0.00306577 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.04 or 0.00144057 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 30% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.92 or 0.00201874 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 39.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008246 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003714 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 44.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000208 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Flux Coin Profile

Flux is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 150,555,943 coins. The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork. The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Flux is datamine.network. Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

