Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Flux Power Holdings, Inc. designs, develops and sells rechargeable energy storage systems. Its primary product consists of the Flux Power 24-volt lithium pack and individual 3.2 volt cells. The company offers system accessories, such as stand-alone battery management, stackable chargers and programming software. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Vista, California. “

FLUX has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Flux Power from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Flux Power in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Flux Power stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.99. 190,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,610. Flux Power has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.28.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. Flux Power had a negative net margin of 63.78% and a negative return on equity of 439.98%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Flux Power will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $112,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Flux Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Flux Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Flux Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flux Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flux Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems.

