Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Price Target Raised to C$12.00 at National Bankshares

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$11.25 to C$9.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Monday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$10.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$10.44.

Shares of TSE FVI opened at C$8.03 on Thursday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12 month low of C$5.19 and a 12 month high of C$12.61. The company has a market cap of C$1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$134.90 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jorge A. Ganoza Durant acquired 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$263,960.53. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,533,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,269,357.46. Also, Senior Officer Luis Dario Ganoza Durant acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.43 per share, with a total value of C$148,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 559,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,158,771.61.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

