Frax Share (FXS) Market Capitalization Hits $30.83 Million

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 23rd. In the last week, Frax Share has traded 52.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Frax Share has a market cap of $30.83 million and approximately $3.68 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax Share coin can now be bought for about $2.26 or 0.00006633 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002938 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.67 or 0.00409885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00052178 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.14 or 0.00188228 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003380 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.50 or 0.00746859 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 31% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Frax Share Coin Profile

Frax Share launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 100,269,969 coins and its circulating supply is 13,640,990 coins. Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

Buying and Selling Frax Share

