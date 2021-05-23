FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Up 5.9%

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)’s share price shot up 5.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.01 and last traded at $8.98. 760,885 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 35,569,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.48.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FCEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. FuelCell Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.92.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average is $12.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.08 and a beta of 5.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The energy company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 136.60% and a negative return on equity of 39.99%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Christopher Groobey sold 16,000 shares of FuelCell Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $200,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,336.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 2,000 shares of FuelCell Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $37,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,745.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $346,020. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FuelCell Energy by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,835,497 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $343,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642,367 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 17.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,391,168 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $77,686,000 after acquiring an additional 795,849 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 49.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,933,821 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,179 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,380,429 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,713,000 after acquiring an additional 100,867 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 572.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,606,939 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.81% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

