Fuse Network (FUSE) Trading Down 56.9% Over Last Week

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded down 25.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One Fuse Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0807 or 0.00000245 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fuse Network has a total market cap of $4.44 million and approximately $518,343.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded 56.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.93 or 0.00395207 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00049070 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.68 or 0.00181537 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003246 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002975 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 31.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fuse Network Profile

Fuse Network’s launch date was September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Buying and Selling Fuse Network

