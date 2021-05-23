FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Issued By B. Riley

Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Freddie Mac in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the year.

Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Freddie Mac had a negative return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 15.37%.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Freddie Mac from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Odeon Capital Group raised Freddie Mac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $0.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freddie Mac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Freddie Mac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.88.

FMCC stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 2.75. Freddie Mac has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $3.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.09.

About Freddie Mac

Freddie Mac operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.

