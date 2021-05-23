GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) Major Shareholder Sells $868,787.10 in Stock

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 31,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $868,787.10. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Friday, May 21st, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 24,697 shares of GAMCO Investors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total transaction of $672,746.28.

GBL opened at $27.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.09. GAMCO Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.49 and a 12 month high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The closed-end fund reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. GAMCO Investors had a return on equity of 71.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $67.93 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBL. Barclays PLC lifted its position in GAMCO Investors by 160.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,491 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors by 2,343.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,710 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in GAMCO Investors by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,811 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in GAMCO Investors by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,542 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. 21.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GAMCO Investors Company Profile

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

