Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Bought by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,884,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 399,068 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $79,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,356.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 275.0% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,108,546.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GLPI. Zacks Investment Research raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.14.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 779,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,903. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.93 and a 1 year high of $47.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.94.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 45.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.36%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

