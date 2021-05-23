Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.56.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

NYSE:GTES opened at $17.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Gates Industrial has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $18.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.84.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $881.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Gates Industrial will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Gates Industrial news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 25,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $364,320,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTES. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 19.6% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 13,415 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial in the first quarter valued at $337,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter worth about $1,155,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 166.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 809,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,950,000 after purchasing an additional 506,372 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 312.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 190,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 144,197 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.