GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s (G1A) Sell Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their sell rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

G1A has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Independent Research set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €33.97 ($39.97).

Shares of ETR:G1A opened at €35.30 ($41.53) on Wednesday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €24.42 ($28.73) and a 12-month high of €37.34 ($43.93). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €35.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is €31.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion and a PE ratio of 51.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.72.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

