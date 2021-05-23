General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank grew its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.94.

Shares of GD traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $189.88. 1,641,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,136,141. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $129.17 and a 12-month high of $197.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $53.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.09.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

