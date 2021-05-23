General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,688,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 635,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.38% of General Electric worth $442,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savior LLC raised its position in General Electric by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays raised their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GE stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.23. The company had a trading volume of 53,320,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,341,440. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.80. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $14.41. The stock has a market cap of $116.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.76, a PEG ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.