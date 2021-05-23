Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Pivotal Research

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) had its price target hoisted by Pivotal Research from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Pivotal Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genesco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Genesco from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.00.

GCO stock opened at $53.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Genesco has a twelve month low of $14.07 and a twelve month high of $58.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.33. The stock has a market cap of $797.07 million, a P/E ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 2.25.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.82. Genesco had a negative net margin of 3.16% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $636.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genesco will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Genesco news, Director Marty G. Dickens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,736. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Genesco by 2,840.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genesco by 860.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

