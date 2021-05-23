GenesisX Market Capitalization Achieves $59,519.35 (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One GenesisX coin can currently be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. GenesisX has a total market capitalization of $59,519.35 and approximately $256.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GenesisX has traded 35% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 34.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000144 BTC.

GenesisX Profile

GenesisX (CRYPTO:XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 9,448,951 coins. The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

GenesisX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

