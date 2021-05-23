Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd Buys 250 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,909 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 0.8% of Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Visa by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its stake in Visa by 13.9% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Finally, XXEC Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 218.3% in the first quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.22.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total transaction of $2,394,060.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,060.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total value of $6,680,787.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,626 shares of company stock valued at $30,979,639 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $226.77. The stock had a trading volume of 5,603,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,982,752. The company’s 50-day moving average is $226.18 and its 200 day moving average is $213.75. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $237.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $441.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

