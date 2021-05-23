Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on GGB. TheStreet raised shares of Gerdau from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. HSBC lowered shares of Gerdau from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gerdau presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.25.

GGB traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,357,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,035,650. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.61. Gerdau has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $7.27.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Gerdau had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 25.00%. On average, analysts forecast that Gerdau will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0735 per share. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Gerdau’s payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 61.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Gerdau in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Gerdau by 11.9% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gerdau in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. 2.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. It operates through four segments: Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

