Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.25 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.53% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “GERDAU S.A. throughout its 101 years of activities, they are largest long steel producer in Latin America, and have made an important contribution in building the history of the Brazilian industry. Gerdau Group dedicates itself to meeting the growing demands of several dynamic industries involved in the production of goods and in the development of the economy. Gerdau steel is used in construction and industry as well as in the automotive and agricultural sectors. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Shares of NYSE GGB opened at $6.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Gerdau has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $7.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.61.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Gerdau had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Gerdau will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Gerdau by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 85,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Gerdau by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Gerdau by 129.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 17,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. It operates through four segments: Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

