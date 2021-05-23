Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha cut its holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,225 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Getty Realty by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Getty Realty by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Getty Realty by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 1.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of GTY traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.83. 573,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,690. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Getty Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $32.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.80.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $36.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.10 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 49.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.78%.

