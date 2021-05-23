Ghost Price Hits $0.36 (GHOST)

Ghost (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. One Ghost coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000958 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ghost has a total market cap of $5.87 million and $123,081.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ghost has traded 28.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00063220 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00018517 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.30 or 0.00913144 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00087861 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Ghost Coin Profile

GHOST is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 16,386,198 coins. Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ghost is www.ghostbymcafee.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Ghost Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ghost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ghost using one of the exchanges listed above.

