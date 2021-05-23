Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares in the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 268,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,618,000 after purchasing an additional 17,672 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 170.5% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,304,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,905,000 after purchasing an additional 822,466 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 46,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $328,000. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.75. The company had a trading volume of 6,478,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,590,306. The stock has a market cap of $86.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.93, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $79.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.25 and a 200 day moving average of $63.42.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 51.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.06%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,957.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,156.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.22.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

