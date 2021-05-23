Glitch (GLCH) Tops One Day Volume of $6.40 Million

Glitch (CURRENCY:GLCH) traded down 27.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 23rd. In the last week, Glitch has traded 48% lower against the US dollar. Glitch has a total market cap of $37.14 million and approximately $6.40 million worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Glitch coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001483 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $140.55 or 0.00402717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00051751 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.45 or 0.00187530 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003352 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.77 or 0.00747158 BTC.

Glitch Coin Profile

Glitch launched on December 17th, 2020. Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 71,740,288 coins. Glitch’s official Twitter account is @GlitchProtocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “GLITCH is a blockchain-based operating system purpose-built for money market decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized financial activity. GLITCH is not intended to be a jack-of-all-applications. Rather, its underlying structure and customizations are focused exclusively on decentralized finance applications. “

Glitch Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Glitch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Glitch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Glitch using one of the exchanges listed above.

