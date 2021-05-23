Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Stake Lowered by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Global Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth $19,769,000. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the first quarter worth about $13,889,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,409,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,120,000 after acquiring an additional 674,130 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Global Net Lease by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,136,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,533,000 after purchasing an additional 128,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,360,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,321,000 after purchasing an additional 119,040 shares during the period. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of GNL opened at $19.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -118.99 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.70. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.53 and a 52-week high of $19.58.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.48). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 1.58%. On average, equities analysts expect that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently 89.39%.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

