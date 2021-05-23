Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Net Lease, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which focused on sale-leaseback properties primarily in the United States and Europe. Global Net Lease, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

GNL stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.04. 1,024,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,444. Global Net Lease has a 1 year low of $13.53 and a 1 year high of $19.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.99 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.48). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 0.34%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,324,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,827,000 after acquiring an additional 915,333 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,740,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,434,000 after purchasing an additional 134,140 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,360,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,321,000 after purchasing an additional 119,040 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,316,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,771,000 after purchasing an additional 76,717 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 4,677.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,312,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

