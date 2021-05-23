Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) by 34.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 499,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,093 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 2.14% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $15,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 15,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 193,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000.

Shares of MLPX stock opened at $35.12 on Friday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $21.39 and a 1-year high of $35.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.82.

