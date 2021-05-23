GlobalBoost-Y Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $552.00 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. During the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 33.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $600,826.10 and $552.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for $0.0335 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GlobalBoost-Y alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,629.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,932.84 or 0.05747422 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $533.57 or 0.01586616 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.64 or 0.00412243 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.49 or 0.00144176 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $198.51 or 0.00590286 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $145.80 or 0.00433537 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00007103 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00039848 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GlobalBoost-Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GlobalBoost-Y and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.