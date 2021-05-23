Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.370- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.Globant also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.840- EPS.

Shares of Globant stock traded down $4.65 on Friday, reaching $213.84. 252,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,433. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $220.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.65. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.96 and a beta of 1.23. Globant has a 1-year low of $130.92 and a 1-year high of $244.72.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Globant had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $270.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Globant’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Globant will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup upgraded Globant from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Grupo Santander began coverage on Globant in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Globant from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $227.50.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

