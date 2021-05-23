Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.14.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gold Fields from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:GFI opened at $12.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.72. Gold Fields has a 52 week low of $6.97 and a 52 week high of $14.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 11.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Gold Fields by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 54,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. 32.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces.

