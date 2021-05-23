Gold Poker Price Down 52.6% Over Last Week (GPKR)

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded down 33.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 23rd. Gold Poker has a market cap of $14,667.75 and $160.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gold Poker has traded 52.6% lower against the US dollar. One Gold Poker coin can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.47 or 0.00400628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00049451 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.76 or 0.00180279 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003226 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.93 or 0.00729407 BTC.

Gold Poker Coin Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gold Poker is gold-poker.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Gold Poker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gold Poker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gold Poker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

