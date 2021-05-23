Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) is Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises about 7.8% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $21,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 115.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,857,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,979,000 after buying an additional 997,165 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 625,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,480,000 after buying an additional 52,647 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 726,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,487,000 after acquiring an additional 116,079 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.61. 243,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,848. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.52. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.52 and a twelve month high of $83.98.

