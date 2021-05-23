GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Trading 5% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) rose 5% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $32.13 and last traded at $32.00. Approximately 10,797 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,164,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.47.

Specifically, CEO Douglas Joseph Hirsch sold 131,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.14, for a total value of $4,867,791.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,694,802.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver acquired 198,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.87 per share, with a total value of $5,935,258.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,970,116 shares of company stock worth $71,881,423 over the last three months. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GDRX. Barclays lowered their price objective on GoodRx from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen cut their price objective on GoodRx from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of GoodRx from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of GoodRx from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 18.24 and a current ratio of 17.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.36.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $160.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.61 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the 4th quarter worth $24,204,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in GoodRx by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

About GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools to enables consumers compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that can be used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

