GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $740 million-$760 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $748.41 million.

NASDAQ:GDRX traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,886,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,791. GoodRx has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $64.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 18.24 and a current ratio of 17.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.13.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $160.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that GoodRx will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

GDRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on GoodRx from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on GoodRx from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on GoodRx from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on GoodRx from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.50.

In other GoodRx news, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 303,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $11,182,471.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 303,624 shares in the company, valued at $11,182,471.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver purchased 195,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.70 per share, with a total value of $6,184,923.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,970,116 shares of company stock valued at $71,881,423. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools to enables consumers compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that can be used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

