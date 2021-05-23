Governor DAO (GDAO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.77 Million

Governor DAO (CURRENCY:GDAO) traded 22% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. Over the last seven days, Governor DAO has traded down 61.7% against the US dollar. One Governor DAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00002100 BTC on popular exchanges. Governor DAO has a market cap of $1.77 million and $92,917.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $138.77 or 0.00407782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00051683 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.62 or 0.00186949 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003400 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $256.39 or 0.00753400 BTC.

Governor DAO Profile

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,473,156 coins. Governor DAO’s official website is governordao.org. Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Governor DAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governor DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Governor DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Governor DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

