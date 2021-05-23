Graypoint LLC Decreases Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Graypoint LLC reduced its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,172 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $810,000. Fluent Financial LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $1,180,000. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,428,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 193.9% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 8,979 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $0.94 on Friday, hitting $231.24. 2,601,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,399,552. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $178.88 and a 1-year high of $238.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $232.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.37.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

