Graypoint LLC Purchases 20,591 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Graypoint LLC grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 187.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,591 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IGSB. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 336.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,813,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,760,000 after acquiring an additional 13,735,024 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,571,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481,499 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,410,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,000 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,962,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,949,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,421 shares during the last quarter.

IGSB stock remained flat at $$54.86 during trading on Friday. 2,181,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,198,760. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.92. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $55.30.

