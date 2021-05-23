Graypoint LLC Sells 2,945 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Graypoint LLC cut its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,301 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,945 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up 1.3% of Graypoint LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,475,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,591,510 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $571,195,000 after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,784 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its stake in Union Pacific by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Union Pacific by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 68,239 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $221.52. 2,463,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,425,292. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $223.71 and its 200 day moving average is $211.30. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $161.41 and a 52-week high of $231.26. The stock has a market cap of $147.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 47.37%.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.40.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

