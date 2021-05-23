Graypoint LLC Sells 6,007 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Graypoint LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,447 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,007 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 137,002 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 452,165 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,044,745 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $881,384,000 after acquiring an additional 315,300 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 11.1% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 59,766 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.0% in the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 11,041 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.43. 24,468,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,004,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.89. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $54.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.92.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.85.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

