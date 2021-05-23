Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) Research Coverage Started at Aegis

Aegis began coverage on shares of Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

GTEC stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $7.65. 35,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,213. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.03 and a 200-day moving average of $8.70. Greenland Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $26.42. The firm has a market cap of $80.33 million, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.10.

Get Greenland Technologies alerts:

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.90 million for the quarter. Greenland Technologies had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 10.58%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Greenland Technologies will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Greenland Technologies news, Director Peter Wang sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total value of $610,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Greenland Technologies in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Greenland Technologies by 77.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Greenland Technologies in the first quarter valued at $155,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenland Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenland Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greenland Technologies Company Profile

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures transmission and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, and electric industrial vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Greenland Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenland Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.