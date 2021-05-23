Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. REDW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the first quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.96. 6,501,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,653,028. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $173.65. The company has a market capitalization of $450.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.31%.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

