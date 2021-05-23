Growth Interface Management LLC Has $88.52 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Growth Interface Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 55.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 63,000 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises approximately 11.5% of Growth Interface Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Growth Interface Management LLC owned about 0.09% of ServiceNow worth $88,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,090,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,856,615,000 after purchasing an additional 64,730 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $1,026,748,000. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,643,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $904,356,000 after buying an additional 154,100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,376,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $757,459,000 after buying an additional 836,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,285,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $703,509,000 after buying an additional 77,763 shares during the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total value of $8,422,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,983.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total transaction of $39,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,909,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,964 shares of company stock valued at $9,148,846. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NOW stock traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $469.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,372,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,350. The stock has a market cap of $92.70 billion, a PE ratio of 625.96, a P/E/G ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $352.07 and a fifty-two week high of $598.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $511.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $524.76.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $605.55.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

