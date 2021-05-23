Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.55.

Several analysts have weighed in on PAC shares. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 111.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 466,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,113,000 after buying an additional 245,612 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 33.8% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 373,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,250,000 after buying an additional 94,346 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the fourth quarter worth about $4,874,000. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 66,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,386,000 after buying an additional 33,464 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 187,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,886,000 after buying an additional 33,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico stock traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.73. The stock had a trading volume of 59,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.47, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $118.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.41.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $178.89 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 11.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $1.9241 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica.

