Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.55.
Several analysts have weighed in on PAC shares. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 111.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 466,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,113,000 after buying an additional 245,612 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 33.8% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 373,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,250,000 after buying an additional 94,346 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the fourth quarter worth about $4,874,000. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 66,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,386,000 after buying an additional 33,464 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 187,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,886,000 after buying an additional 33,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.93% of the company’s stock.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico stock traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.73. The stock had a trading volume of 59,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.47, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $118.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.41.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $178.89 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 11.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $1.9241 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile
Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃfico, SAB. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica.
Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.