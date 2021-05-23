Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Major Shareholder Sells $363,614.87 in Stock

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 17,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $363,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ansbert Gadicke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 4,666 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $93,646.62.

On Friday, May 14th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 6,900 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $138,276.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 29,684 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $609,412.52.

On Monday, May 10th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 17,133 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $373,499.40.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Ansbert Gadicke sold 8,972 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $170,198.84.

On Monday, April 19th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 10,056 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $194,080.80.

On Friday, April 16th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 5,847 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total transaction of $116,121.42.

On Monday, April 12th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 20,628 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $433,600.56.

On Friday, April 9th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 10,300 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total transaction of $243,801.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HARP opened at $20.37 on Friday. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $25.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.79.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.05. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.36% and a negative net margin of 428.95%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $28,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 26.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

