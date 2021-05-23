Harvey Capital Management Inc. Acquires 100 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. grew its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $48,588.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,789,252.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,936,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,668,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 189,735 shares of company stock worth $42,988,744. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of salesforce.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.62.

salesforce.com stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $222.58. The company had a trading volume of 4,913,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,038,676. The firm has a market cap of $205.27 billion, a PE ratio of 50.70, a PEG ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $167.00 and a one year high of $284.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $224.58 and a 200 day moving average of $227.83.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 7.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

