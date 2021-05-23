Harvey Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 136,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,413,000 after acquiring an additional 61,452 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 12,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after buying an additional 25,553 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 589,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,110,000 after buying an additional 317,756 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $49,562,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $213.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.98.

Shares of TTWO traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $184.36. 1,365,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,510. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.86 and a 52 week high of $214.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.30. The company has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.57.

Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

