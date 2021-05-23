Harvey Capital Management Inc. Sells 10,387 Shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,387 shares during the period. Harvey Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 1ST Source Bank bought a new stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $452,000. Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 18,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 23,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IBDM stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.80. 107,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,073. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.78 and a 12-month high of $25.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.88.

